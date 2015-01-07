(Adds comments from companies in paragraphs 4, 5)
By Tom Hals
Jan 7 A Delaware judge on Wednesday ordered Siga
Technologies Inc, a supplier of an antiviral smallpox drug to
the U.S. strategic stockpile, to pay PharmAthene Inc $113.1
million in damages in a licensing dispute.
The Delaware Court of Chancery on Aug. 8 ruled that
PharmAthene is entitled to damages from Siga for its failure to
execute a license agreement related to its main antiviral
smallpox drug, Tecovirimat.
Wednesday's ruling determined those damages, which are to
include as-yet unspecified prejudgment interest, according to
the order entered by Vice Chancellor Donald Parsons.
"We continue to believe the decision to enter the new
judgment is not supported by the record or the law and we intend
to appeal to the Supreme Court of Delaware," said William
Haynes, SIGA's general counsel.
PharmAthene said in a statement the total final award,
including interest and reimbursement of a portion of
PharmAthene's attorneys' and expert witness fees, will top $190
million.
PharmAthene, which helped fund the development of
Tecovirimat, sued Siga in 2006, accusing the company of reneging
on a promise to grant a licensing agreement.
Siga said in 2011 it won a five-year U.S. government
contract for 2 million doses of the drug, in a deal that could
be worth as much as $2.8 billion. In September, the company
filed for bankruptcy, which would bar PharmAthene from enforcing
the order. Siga said its bankruptcy was necessary to allow it to
keep operating while it appealed the August ruling.
Shares of PharmAthene closed down 0.6 percent at $1.67 on
the American Stock Exchange, while Siga stock closed up 18.2
percent at $1.69 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)