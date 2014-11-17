(Updates with source, background)
FRANKFURT Nov 17 Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp
is leading the bidding for Swiss packaging group SIG
Combibloc Group, a source familiar with the deal said
on Monday.
Onex is expected to reach an agreement with SIG as early as
this week, the source said.
Onex is expected to pay roughly 3.6 billion euros ($4.5 bln)
for the world's second largest maker of drink cartons, two
different people familiar with the deal said.
Onex had been neck-on-neck with Swiss-based rival Partners
Group, after BC Partners dropped out of the running, the sources
said.
"It looks like Onex has won the auction, but you never know
for sure until the ink of the signature has dried," one of
the sources said.
Reuters reported in June that New Zealand's richest man,
Graeme Hart, was exploring a sale of SIG.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that buyout groups
Onex, Partners Group and BC Partners were set to hand in final
offers for SIG, in an auction likely to raise less for Hart than
initially thought. Bloomberg reported on Sunday
that Onex was seen taking the lead to acquire the group.
Billionaire Hart bought SIG in 2007. The company is based in
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland, and has annual earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
around 420 million euros.
Officials at Toronto-based Onex, Canada's largest listed
private equity firm, did not immediately respond to calls
seeking comment, as did SIG Combibloc.
Partners Group and BC Partners declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.8004 euro)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt,
Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Louise Heavens)