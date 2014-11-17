TORONTO Nov 16 Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp
is leading the bidding for Swiss juice-box maker SIG
Combibloc Group, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing unnamed
people familiar with the matter.
Officials at Toronto-based Onex, Canada's largest listed
private equity firm, did not immediately respond to calls
seeking comment.
The report said Onex may reach an agreement to buy SIG for
more than $4 billion as early as this week, but that
negotiations could still fall apart.
Reuters reported in June that New Zealand's richest man,
Graeme Hart, was exploring a sale of SIG, the world's second
largest maker of drink cartons.
The billionaire had acquired SIG in 2007. The company is
based in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland, and manufactures
aseptic carton packaging that allows juices, milk, soups and
sauces to be stored for a long period of time without
refrigeration.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that buyout groups
BC Partners, Onex and Partners Group were set to bid for SIG, in
an auction likely to raise less for Hart than initially seemed
possible.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)