BRIEF-KeyW announces public offering of common stock
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance possible future acquisitions and for working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
London Nov 18 French startup Sigfox has raised a further 150 million euros ($159.11 million) from heavyweight investors to help it build new networks globally to connect everything from washing machines to smart meters to the Internet, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
France's Total and San Francisco-based Salesforce.com are among the new investors in Sigfox, according to the source.
In February 2015, the French startup, founded in 2010 by French entrepreneur Ludovic Le Moan, raised $115 million from investors including include Spain's Telefonica, France's GDF Suez, NTT Docomo Ventures, SK Telecom , Air Liquide and Elliott Management, sources said at the time. ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Editing by Anjuli Davies)
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance possible future acquisitions and for working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hennessy Advisors reports first quarter earnings increase of 4%
* Hilltop Holdings Inc announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016