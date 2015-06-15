BRUSSELS, June 15 The European Commission said
on Monday it had approved German drugmaker Merck's $17
billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp following the
U.S. company's pledges to sell assets in Germany.
In May, Merck said the European Commission expressed
concerns "of a limited nature" over its biggest ever
takeover. Merck submitted concessions on May 22, according to a
filing on the EU executive's website.
"The decision is conditional on the divestment of certain
Sigma-Aldrich assets, including manufacturing assets in Germany,
the rights to certain brands and a sales force," the Commission
said in a statement.
"The Commission had concerns that the merged entity would
have faced insufficient competitive pressure from the remaining
players in the markets for certain laboratory chemicals, with a
risk of price rises. The commitments offered by the companies
address these concerns."
