(Adds launch details, Fitch and banker comments)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, April 25 (IFR) - Sigma on Monday became the first
high-grade Latin American corporate to tap the dollar market
this year, amassing more than US$3.5bn of orders for a new
US$1bn 10-year bond.
Strong demand for the Mexican frozen food company, rated
Baa3/BBB/BBB, allowed leads Bank of America and JP Morgan to
launch the deal at 225bp, well inside IPTs of 262.5bp area and
at the tight end of official guidance of 235bp area.
"It looks like a pretty aggressive print, but they are
coming on the back of a week that enjoyed strong tailwinds from
Argentina," said a syndicate banker away from the deal.
"This is the first pure high-grade dollar deal out of Latin
America all year."
Blue chips names including telco America Movil and Femsa
have raised euros this year, but Sigma is the first company this
far up the credit spectrum to raise dollars, not counting quasi
sovereign names like oil company Pemex.
Spreads on the new deal are coming substantially inside debt
issued by Alfa, Sigma's Baa3/BBB-/BBB- rated parent, which has
2024s trading at a G-spread of anywhere between 260bp and 265bp.
As the highest revenue generator among Alfa's subsidiaries
last year, Sigma had been expected to come tight to its holding
company - but perhaps not quite as much.
"I see fair value at 237.5bp, so they will walk this thing
in about 30bp," one New York-based trader told IFR earlier on
Monday.
Nor does Sigma appear to be offering much of a pick-up to
other Triple B food companies in Mexico such as baker Bimbo
(Baa2/BBB/BBB) and tortilla maker Gruma (BBB/BBB), whose larger
US presence arguably justifies tighter pricing.
Their 2024s were respectively being quoted at G spreads of
around 210bp and 215bp, levels that would put a new 10-year
close to where Sigma came on Monday.
"If you look at higher quality corporates in Mexico, Sigma
seems like a good print," said the syndicate manger.
Sigma is also looking considerably expensive against credits
outside of Brazil.
This includes BR Foods (Ba1/BBB/BBB), whose 2024s were
spotted at a G-spread of 354bp, reflecting broader troubles in
Brazil despite the credit's popularity among investors.
Investors have also voiced concerns about Sigma's FX
exposure as it takes on foreign currency debt.
"It is a solid business, but what concerns me is that they
won't hedge (dollar debt) and about 50% of their business is in
Mexico and Latin America," he said.
Fitch thinks however that cash flows from foreign operations
largely mitigate the risks of borrowing in US dollars and euros,
which respectively account for 72% and 24% of total debt.
Sigma has US$450m and US$250m of outstanding 2018s and
2019s, as well as about US$561m equivalent in a euro-denominated
2022, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Proceeds will repay debt between 2016 and 2018, according to
Fitch which sees total and net debt to Ebitda standing at 3.3
and 2.3 times by 2017 amid continued acquisitions.
Sigma bought a 37% equity stake in Spain's Campofrio for
US$345m last year.
That acquisition was initially financed by debt and had been
expected to be taken out through an initial public offering,
which has so far yet to occur.
"Fitch has factored into the ratings that Sigma will
continue acquiring brands and that its net debt to Ebitda ratio
will remain around 2.5 times or lower," the agency said.
Sigma is expected to price later on Monday. Passive joint
bookrunners are MUFG and Rabo Securities.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)