UPDATE 2-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Adds details, background)
* Q2 loss $0.69/shr vs EPS of $0.02
* Q2 adj loss $0.44/shr
* Rev down 36 pct
* Shares slump 10 pct in after-market trade (Follows alerts)
AUG 24 Sigma Designs Inc swung to a second-quarter loss as it faced a steep drop in deployments of first generation set-top boxes with its IPTV media processors.
The company, which makes chips for set top boxes, reported a loss of $22 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with a profit of $495,000, or 2 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
The net revenue for the quarter was down 36 percent to $46.7 million.
Excluding items, the company recorded a loss of 44 cents a share. Analysts were expecting Sigma to post a loss of 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company fell 10 percent in after market trade. They had closed up nearly 2 percent at $8.44 Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Adds details, background)
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.12 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 A consortium aimed at developing ways blockchain can be used to improve processes in the insurance sector has added 10 new members as it prepares to test the emerging technology in a data-sharing experiment.