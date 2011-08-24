* Q2 loss $0.69/shr vs EPS of $0.02

* Q2 adj loss $0.44/shr

* Rev down 36 pct

* Shares slump 10 pct in after-market trade (Follows alerts)

AUG 24 Sigma Designs Inc swung to a second-quarter loss as it faced a steep drop in deployments of first generation set-top boxes with its IPTV media processors.

The company, which makes chips for set top boxes, reported a loss of $22 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with a profit of $495,000, or 2 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

The net revenue for the quarter was down 36 percent to $46.7 million.

Excluding items, the company recorded a loss of 44 cents a share. Analysts were expecting Sigma to post a loss of 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell 10 percent in after market trade. They had closed up nearly 2 percent at $8.44 Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)