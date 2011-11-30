* Q3 adj loss $0.08 vs last yr EPS $0.16

Nov 30 Sigma Designs Inc, which makes chips for set-top boxes, posted a third-quarter loss on charges related to its reduced market capitalization.

The company had a $111.3 million write-down of goodwill and a portion of Sigma's other intangible assets based on reductions in its market capitalization in the quarter.

For the third quarter, net loss was $121.6 million, or $3.78 per share, compared with net income of $5.1 million, or 16 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 8 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter fell 49 percent to $39.7 million.

Shares of the Milpitas, California-based company closed at $6.97 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)