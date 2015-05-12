May 12 Baxter International Inc said it agreed to buy Italian drugmaker Sigma-Tau Finanziaria SpA's portfolio of drugs to treat rare forms of blood cancer for $900 million, before expenses.

The drug portfolio includes Oncaspar, which is approved in the United States, Germany and Poland and has about $100 million in annual sales, Baxter said.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter and add to Baxter's adjusted profit on a cash basis in the first full year after that. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)