BRIEF-Mednax announces acquisition of ophthalmology practice in Nevada
* Mednax announces acquisition of ophthalmology practice in Nevada
May 12 Baxter International Inc said it agreed to buy Italian drugmaker Sigma-Tau Finanziaria SpA's portfolio of drugs to treat rare forms of blood cancer for $900 million, before expenses.
The drug portfolio includes Oncaspar, which is approved in the United States, Germany and Poland and has about $100 million in annual sales, Baxter said.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter and add to Baxter's adjusted profit on a cash basis in the first full year after that. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
