Sept 12 A bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of substantially all of catalog and internet retailer Signature Styles LLC's assets to Artemiss LLC, court documents show.

Signature, which owns apparel brands Spiegel, Newport News and Shape Fx and is part of the private equity firm Patriarch Partners, filed for Chapter 11 protection in June in a Delaware bankruptcy court.

Under the sale agreement, which was agreed upon before the filing of the petition, Artemiss will pay $2 million in cash, assume up to $10 million owed in gift cards and will also assume some debt.

Signature's liabilities of $87.6 million exceed its assets of $48.6 million.

In 2010, the company reported a net loss of $31.1 million on sales of $119.9 million, according to court documents.

The case is In re Signature Styles LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-11733. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)