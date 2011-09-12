Sept 12 A bankruptcy judge has approved the sale
of substantially all of catalog and internet retailer Signature
Styles LLC's assets to Artemiss LLC, court documents show.
Signature, which owns apparel brands Spiegel, Newport News
and Shape Fx and is part of the private equity firm Patriarch
Partners, filed for Chapter 11 protection in June in a Delaware
bankruptcy court.
Under the sale agreement, which was agreed upon before the
filing of the petition, Artemiss will pay $2 million in cash,
assume up to $10 million owed in gift cards and will also assume
some debt.
Signature's liabilities of $87.6 million exceed its assets
of $48.6 million.
In 2010, the company reported a net loss of $31.1 million on
sales of $119.9 million, according to court documents.
The case is In re Signature Styles LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-11733.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)