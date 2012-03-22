BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
March 22 Signet Jewelers Ltd posted a higher holiday-quarter profit, helped by higher prices and more exclusive merchandise.
Signet reported net income of $156.6 million, or $1.79 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, beating Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That compares with $105.4 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
At Kay Jewelers, a U.S. chain that accounts for nearly half of Signet's overall business, sales at stores open at least a year were up 9.1 percent during the period that includes the Christmas season. Overall, Signet's U.S. same-store sales rose 8.3 percent.
The company said February U.S. same-store sales rose 7.6 percent, helped by Valentine's Day.
In Britain, where Signet gets 19 percent of its sales, same-store sales 1.7 percent in the holiday quarter.
Companywide, sales rose 6.6 percent to $1.35 billion.
Signet, whose chains also include Jared in the United States and H.Samuel in Britain, raised its quarterly dividend 20 percent to 12 cents. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.