Feb 16 Signet Jewelers Ltd on Thursday named an internal executive as the new chief operating operator of its U.S. division, beginning this summer.

Ed Hrabak, 56, will become COO of Sterling Jewelers Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary that includes Signet's Kay Jewelers and Jared U.S-based chains, as of June 30. He will replace William Montalto.

Hrabak has been the head of Sterling's merchandising for the last five years.

Signet gets more than 80 percent of its revenue in the United States, where sales at stores open at least a year rose 9.2 percent over the recent holiday season. The remainder comes from its British chains.

Signet shares were up 2 percent to $47.02 in morning trading. (Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)