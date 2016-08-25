BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
Aug 25 Signet Jewelers Ltd reported an unexpected drop in comparable sales for the second quarter due to weaker demand for its Sterling and Zale line of jewelry.
The company's shares tumbled 12 percent to $84 in premarket trading on Thursday.
Sales at Signet's stores open for more than a year fell 2.3 percent in the quarter ended July 30.
Analysts on average were expecting sales to increase 1 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Signet's net sales fell 2.6 percent to $1.37 billion in the quarter.
Net income rose to $81.9 million, or $1.06 per share, from $62.2 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
Separately, the company said affiliates of private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. will invest $625 million in the company in form of convertible preferred shares. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
