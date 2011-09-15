* Profitable bets on falling yields seen as played out
* Managers put on carry trades, eye Swiss franc after cap
* Brazilian, Korean, Malaysian, Mexican units seen favoured
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Sept 15 Hedge funds have been
jettisoning fixed-income bets that profited them this summer in
favour of currency carry trades, after Switzerland's move last
week to cap the soaring franc made it more attractive to short
sell, fund firm Signet said.
Robert Marquardt, founder of the fund of hedge funds firm,
said managers feel short bets on fixed income have run their
course and were now looking at borrowing euros and Swiss francs,
where rates look set to remain low, to buy emerging market
currencies.
"Managers are putting on currency plays because the long
interest rate play is played out and a rising interest rate
environment tends to support the currency," he told Reuters in
an interview this week.
"Short and long-term interest rates both collapsed over the
summer. Managers long (of) those bonds did very well. But that
trade is finished for now," he said. "Rates (in many developed
economies) are not going to go lower -- they are flat, or they
will rise."
German 10-year bond yields have dropped below
1.8 percent this week from above 3 percent at end-June, while
10-year Treasury yields have dropped below 2
percent from 3.2 percent, benefiting macro funds betting bond
prices would rise as the economic outlook deteriorated.
Brevan Howard, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund managers,
for instance, made close to $1.5 billion over three weeks in
August, the FT reported.
Marquardt said hedge funds were now putting on carry trades
-- where low-yielding currencies are used to buy high-yielding
assets -- and buying currencies such as the Korean won or
Mexican peso and may also target the Brazilian real and
Malaysian ringgit, where interest rates are rising or are higher
than in Europe.
SWISS FRANC
The move comes after the Swiss National Bank last week
surprised investors with an exchange rate cap, saying it would
no longer tolerate a rate below 1.20 francs per euro and would
defend the target.
Having strengthened close to parity las month from more than
1.3 francs to the euro in April as risk-averse
investors moved to safe havens, the franc fell around 9 percent
in a day. Its cap could make it attractive for funds wanting to
go short.
"Managers and investors in general are tending to buy rising
or higher interest rates currencies, and funding that with the
low interest rate currencies of the severely indebted,
slow-growing developed world," Marquardt said.
Some hedge funds are starting to use the euro, rather than
the dollar, in carry trades, he said, adding: "...if it is the
euro it may as well be the Swiss franc.
"I do know a number of managers who were bearish the Swiss
franc due to its extremely overvalued situation, which they saw
as unsustainable; they had been waiting for a peak to happen so
they could swap to the franc as a funding currency," Marquardt
said.
Last week's move by the Swiss National Bank hit managed
futures hedge funds, which try to make money from latching onto
market trends, although some managers that had short bets
gained.
Mike Dever, founder and director of research at U.S.-based
Brandywine Asset Management, which manages computer-driven funds
with $100 million in assets, saw his fund profit from being
short the franc, and said he expected it to weaken further.
"The market had built up so much enthusiasm a month ago, you
knew it was not going to sustain itself in perpetuity. The
market had pretty much shot it at that point, it had received
all the enthusiasm it could at that point," he told Reuters.
"We are still net short, just because I think the back has
been broken. My expectation is that it will continue to ratchet
lower over the next 3-6 months."
(Editing by Dan Lalor)