Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - acquisition
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet Jewelers Limited and Zale Corporation sign agreement for signet to acquire zale Corporation
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - transaction would be valued at about $1.4 billion
* Signet-deal to be financed through bank debt, securitization of significant portion of signet's accounts receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Johnson Controls to sell Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion
* 3M Co - 3M will finance transaction through a combination of cash and debt