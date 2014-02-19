Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 19 (Reuters) -
* Signet Jewelers - entered into definitive agreement for signet to acquire all of issued and outstanding stock of Zale for $21.00 per share in cash
* Signet Jewelers ltd - deal to be also financed through other debt financing
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Signet's offer represents a premium of 41% over Zale's closing price as of February 18, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
* Johnson Controls to sell Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion
* 3M Co - 3M will finance transaction through a combination of cash and debt