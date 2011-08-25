* Q2 EPS 76 cents vs Street View 59 cents

* Q2 comp sales up 12.2 pct in U.S., up 1.4 pct in Britain

* Declares first ever dividend, 10 cts/share/quarter

* Shares up 10 pct premarket (Adds details on margins, analyst comment, byline)

By Phil Wahba

NEW YORK, Aug 25 Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG.N) SIG.L reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as U.S. shoppers flocked to both its mid-tier Kay Jewelers and upscale Jared chains despite higher prices.

In the United States, where Signet gets 80 percent of its sales, the company was able to raise prices, allowing it to more than compensate for higher costs of the gold and silver that goes into its jewelry. Gold prices recently hit an all-time high.

Signet's U.S. customers of more modest means and as well as its upper middle-class shoppers bought necklaces, bracelets and diamond and gold rings in greater numbers during a period that includes the Mother's Day and bridal seasons, which are second in sales only to the end-of-year holidays for jewelers.

Chief Executive Mike Barnes said on a call with analysts that many shoppers had traded up to fancier, pricier items.

At Kay, which generates half of the company's overall business, same-store sales were up 13.5 percent. At Jared, which competes with Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) and where the average item was priced at $834 compared to $391 at Kay, comparable sales rose 12.6 percent.

During the recession, Signet won market share from rivals such as Zale Corp ZLC.N thanks to better finances that reassured suppliers and aggressive marketing campaigns, and many Wall Street analysts expect Signet to keep outpacing rivals.

"We expect Signet to gain additional share as it cements its position as the leading consolidator in a highly fragmented and weakened industry," Lazard Capital Markets analyst Jennifer Davis said in a note on Thursday.

Overall, sales at stores open at least a year rose 12.2 percent in the United States. In Britain, where Signet gets the remaining 20 percent of its sales, same-store sales rose for a second consecutive quarter, increasing 1.4 percent, despite austerity measures that have hurt British consumer spending.

Overall company sales during the second quarter, ended July 30, rose 10.8 percent to $797.6 million.

Signet reported net income of $66.3 million, or 76 cents per share, up 71.3 percent from $38.7 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier. That was above the profit 59 cents per share on sales of $768.8 million Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Signet's profit also got some help from a lower bad debt expense on its consumer credit business as U.S. shoppers' finances continued to improve.

Signet also declared its first ever dividend of 10 cents per quarter.

Tiffany reports quarterly results on Friday, while Zale, which operates Zales Jewelers, Kay's most direct competitor, reports next week.

Shares were up $3.67 to $39.36 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; editing by John Wallace and Derek Caney)