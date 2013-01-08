Jan 8 Signet Jewelers Ltd :
* Signet Jewelers ltd CEO says U.K. business
strengthened late
in holiday season but insufficient to offset earlier traffic
declines
* CEO says "UK consumers seem to direct their spending in favor
of other retail
categories, including the technology category"
* CEO: "we didn't drive these strong same-store sales by
overpromoting"
* CFO says not expecting an impact on business from higher U.S.
payroll taxes
* CFO says kay driven by increased transactions, increase in
average
transaction price, and jared was driven by an increase in
number of
transactions