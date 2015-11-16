Nov 16 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
said on Monday it has agreed to invest $35 million in Australian
handheld ultrasound device maker Signostics Ltd, in a deal that
underscores the potential of portable diagnostic technology.
Signostics' palm-sized ultrasound devices are smaller,
cheaper and more portable than traditional ultrasound systems,
allowing their use in more diagnostic settings and making the
company part of a rapidly growing industry, according to KKR.
The investment will give Signostics the long-term funding it
needs to fund research and development, Kevin Goodwin, the chief
executive officer of Signostics, said in a statement on Monday.
KKR will fund the investment with its own capital, the statement
added.
Founded in 2005 in Adelaide, Australia, privately held
Signostics makes handheld bladder scanners and ultrasound
devices that can be used on humans and animals. It aspires to
take on industry giants such as General Electric Co.
Since 1995, KKR has invested more than $9 billion of equity
capital in health care companies, including diabetes device
maker Panasonic Healthcare Co and hospital operator HCA Holdings
Inc.
Its most recent growth investments in the sector, involving
just equity investments rather than debt-fueled leveraged
buyouts, include surgical adhesives and sealants developer
Cohera Medical and drug company Coherus Biosciences.
Best known for its leveraged buyouts, New York-based KKR was
founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George Roberts and Jerome
Kohlberg, and managed a total $98.7 billion as of the end of
September. It has been funding growth equity investments from
its own balance sheet until its raises a dedicated fund.
(Reporting by Gui Qing Koh in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)