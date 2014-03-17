March 17 Inner Mongolia Sihai Technology Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder's 40 million shares, or 12.43 percent of company's issued share capital, have been frozen by municipal intermediate people's court in Shijiazhuang city in Hebei province from March 10, 2014- March 9, 2016

* Says reason is unclear as company and controlling shareholder have not received court documents

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fap67v

