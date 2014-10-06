BRIEF-Work Service signs lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
* Signs with its unit (Exact Systems), mBank and 2 shareholders of unit a lock-up agreement on Exact Systems share disposal limitations
Oct 6 Euronext:
* French regulator AMF sets date for squeeze-out of SIIC de Paris shares for Oct. 8
* SIIC de Paris shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on Oct. 8
ROME, March 14 Italian and Swiss tax authorities have signed an accord to improve the exchange of information to fight tax evasion, the Italian economy ministry said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 14 European asset managers could cut their research budgets by more than 100 million euros a year after a major regulatory overhaul of the securities trading industry goes into effect next January, a survey by Greenwich Associates found.