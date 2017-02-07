DUBAI Feb 7 Qatar's Salam International
Investment reported a 7 percent fall in fourth-quarter
net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Net profit of 44million riyals ($11.7 million) in the
three months ending Dec. 31 versus 47.3 million riyals a year
earlier.
Reuters calculated based on financial statements in
lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
Salam International Investment's 12-month net profit was
114.2 million riyals, up from 113.1 million riyals a year ago, a
bourse statement said.
Salam said its board proposed a cash dividend of 0.8 riyal
per share for 2016, down from 1 riyal a year earlier.
($1 = 3.7487 riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)