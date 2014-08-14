Aug 14 Siili Solutions Oyj : * Says H1 revenue EUR 12.8 million versus EUR 9.4 million * Says H1 EBITDA EUR 902,000 versus EUR 805,000 * Says H1 operating income EUR 448,000 versus EUR 683,000 * Sees 2014 revenue to be EUR 28-31 million * Sees 2014 EBITDA to be EUR 2.8-3.3 million * Says according to the previous guidance 2014 revenue will be over EUR 25