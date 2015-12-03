ZURICH Dec 3 Saint-Gobain's attempted
takeover of Sika, launched a year ago, would destroy
value at Sika and thus hurt Saint-Gobain, the Swiss company's
chairman told its French rival's shareholders in an open letter
published Thursday.
"Twelve months after the announcement of the intended
transaction there is still no end of the conflict in sight,"
Paul Haelg wrote, adding that the transaction would destroy the
Swiss chemical company's growth model. "All stakeholders in Sika
(except for the selling party) fully support our position."
Saint-Gobain last year agreed to buy a 16.1 percent stake
from the Burkard-Schenker family that carries 52.4 percent of
Sika's voting rights -- enough for control and, at 2.75 billion
Swiss francs ($2.74 billion), a far cheaper option than buying
the whole company.
Management and most of the Sika board are locked in a court
battle with the wealthy family, which controls the company
through a more powerful class of shares than retail investors
own.
($1 = 1.0023 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)