BRIEF-Jupiter says J&J purchase of Actelion "very good outcome"
Jan 26 * Jupiter Fund Manager Mike Buhl-nielsen: Johnson & Johnson purchase of actelion is "very good outcome", says can see "clear synergies for j&j"
ZURICH Oct 28 Sika's management won the latest round in its bitter takeover battle with Saint-Gobain on Friday with a Swiss court ruling that the founding family's full voting rights could be restricted.
France's Saint-Gobain has offered 2.75 billion Swiss francs to buy the 16 percent stake held by the Burkard family, which would give it control of Sika because it comes with nearly 53 percent of the voting rights.
Sika, which makes chemicals for the construction and automotive industries, has opposed the sale, saying it would wreck the company.
The Swiss company's board responded to the offer by reducing the family's voting power to 5 percent, blocking the takeover, a move contested by the Burkards.
But a court in Zug on Friday, said the restriction was admissible, Sika said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.
* J&J says deal immediately accretive to adjusted EPS (Adds fund manager, analyst, updates shares)