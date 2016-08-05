ZURICH Aug 5 A court in the Swiss canton of Zug
said it expects to rule late this year on efforts by Sika's
controlling shareholder to lift a limit on its voting
rights over the Swiss chemicals company and pave the way for a
takeover.
The wealthy Burkard-Schenker family's holding company has
had its voting rights clipped at 5 percent at shareholder
meetings, hampering the clan's efforts to push through a planned
deal with French rival Saint-Gobain.
The Zug court said on its website that both parties had
agreed to forego a hearing scheduled for Sept. 14. "The ruling
will probably be made in the fourth quarter of 2016," it added.
The family owns just over 16 percent of Sika's shares, but
holds a majority of voting rights due to a dual-stock system.
Saint-Gobain has already struck a deal to buy the family
stake for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.80 billion), but
management and many of Sika's minority shareholders oppose the
deal.
($1 = 0.9823 Swiss francs)
