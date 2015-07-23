Prior exposure to dengue or West Nile could make Zika worse -report
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
July 23 The European Commission said on Thursday it had approved the acquisition of Swiss chemicals company Sika by French building materials maker Saint-Gobain .
The Commission, which rules on antitrust issues in the European Union, said that the proposed acquisition would not raise competition concerns given the companies' moderate market sizes and a large number of competitors in the manufacturing industry.
In December, the SWH holding of the Burkard-Schenker family, which controls Sika with a 16.1 percent stake and 52.4 percent of voting rights, agreed to sell control of the chemicals company to Saint-Gobain for 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.88 billion).
But Sika management and several shareholders have been opposing the transaction, triggering a legal and administrative battle. ($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)