ZURICH, July 16 Four shareholder groups
including influential U.S.-based Glass Lewis are recommending
investors back Sika at a meeting next week aimed at
blocking a planned takeover by Saint Gobain, according
to documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Glass Lewis, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), Z
Rating and Ethos are recommending that investors reject a
proposal to remove existing board members and install Max
Roesle, a candidate who is associated with the Burkard-Schenker
family.
The Burkard-Schenker family owns a majority in Sika, but has
run afoul of management after attempting to sell the stake to
French firm Saint Gobain, leading to a prolonged legal battle
over Sika's future.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Katharina Bart; Editing
by Pravin Char)