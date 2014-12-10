ZURICH Dec 10 The family selling a controlling stake in Swiss construction chemicals firm Sika wants to depose board members who are fighting the $2.8 billion sale to French building materials company Saint-Gobain.

The Swiss company was plunged into chaos on Monday when its management and several board members threatened to quit over the Burkard-Schenker family's sale of its controlling stake in a confidential auction won by Saint-Gobain.

On Wednesday, Sika said the family was seeking an extraordinary shareholder meeting to replace three board members -- Paul Haelg, Monika Ribar and Swiss bank Julius Baer Chairman Daniel Sauter -- who have sided with management.

Instead, the Burkard-Schenker family wants to elect Chris Tanner and Max Roesle as board representatives, Sika said.

The move would give the family and people close to them the majority of board seats, and reinforce ranks should Sika's board and management opposing the sale of 52.4 percent of the voting rights to Saint-Gobain make good on their threat to walk out.

"The board of directors will examine the request and proposals and will comment in due course," Sika said in a statement.

Urs Schenker, an attorney with Baker & McKenzie in Zurich and the family's spokesman, was not immediately available for comment.

The move raises the spectre of a protracted legal battle over the takeover by Saint-Gobain, though the French company says the deal is "absolutely irrevocable" and will close late next year.

"May the legal battle begin -- or is it already over?" said Bank Vontobel analyst Christian Arnold. He rates the stock a 'hold' with a 3,250 Swiss franc target price.

Sika's chances of remaining independent are seen as slim, as the company would have to find a "white knight" bidder to top Saint-Gobain's offer to the Burkard-Schenker family, which gave an 80 percent premium over last Friday's share price.

The company's stock traded 2.9 percent lower at 2,836 francs in early trading on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by David Clarke)