ZURICH Dec 10 The family selling a controlling
stake in Swiss construction chemicals firm Sika wants
to depose board members who are fighting the $2.8 billion sale
to French building materials company Saint-Gobain.
The Swiss company was plunged into chaos on Monday when its
management and several board members threatened to quit over the
Burkard-Schenker family's sale of its controlling stake in a
confidential auction won by Saint-Gobain.
On Wednesday, Sika said the family was seeking an
extraordinary shareholder meeting to replace three board members
-- Paul Haelg, Monika Ribar and Swiss bank Julius Baer
Chairman Daniel Sauter -- who have sided with management.
Instead, the Burkard-Schenker family wants to elect Chris
Tanner and Max Roesle as board representatives, Sika said.
The move would give the family and people close to them the
majority of board seats, and reinforce ranks should Sika's board
and management opposing the sale of 52.4 percent of the voting
rights to Saint-Gobain make good on their threat to walk out.
"The board of directors will examine the request and
proposals and will comment in due course," Sika said in a
statement.
Urs Schenker, an attorney with Baker & McKenzie in Zurich
and the family's spokesman, was not immediately available for
comment.
The move raises the spectre of a protracted legal battle
over the takeover by Saint-Gobain, though the French company
says the deal is "absolutely irrevocable" and will close late
next year.
"May the legal battle begin -- or is it already over?" said
Bank Vontobel analyst Christian Arnold. He rates the stock a
'hold' with a 3,250 Swiss franc target price.
Sika's chances of remaining independent are seen as slim, as
the company would have to find a "white knight" bidder to top
Saint-Gobain's offer to the Burkard-Schenker family, which gave
an 80 percent premium over last Friday's share price.
The company's stock traded 2.9 percent lower at 2,836 francs
in early trading on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by David Clarke)