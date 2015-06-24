ZURICH/PARIS, June 24 U.S.-based investment manager Southeastern Asset Management has built a 3 percent stake in Swiss chemicals group Sika and supports the company's management in a row over a planned takeover by France's Saint-Gobain, it said.

"The stake in Sika is held in an investment vehicle associated with Nassef Sawiris, Southeastern principles, and other strategic investors," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The wealthy Burkard-Schenker family's holding company had its Sika voting rights clipped at 5 percent during an April 15 shareholder meeting, hampering the family's efforts to push through a planned 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.96 billion)takeover by French rival Saint-Gobain .

"Southeastern believes the sale of the family's 16 percent stake to Saint-Gobain at an 80 percent premium without a concurrent offer to other shareholders disadvantages all non-family Sika stakeholders -- its employees, customers, and in particular, other owners -- and should not proceed as currently structured," the statement said. ($1 = 0.9306 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Astrid Wendlandt)