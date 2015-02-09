PARIS Feb 9 Saint-Gobain is happy to
meet the management of Swiss chemicals group Sika who
are resisting its bid for control, but the deal by which the
French building supplies firm has acquired a key Sika stake is
"irrevocable," a letter seen by Reuters said.
In the letter, dated Feb. 9 and replying to protests about
the deal from Sika management, Saint-Gobain Chairman and Chief
Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said the meeting would
address "fundamental misconceptions" about his company and
"correct some misunderstandings" in a letter they had written to
him.
Saint-Gobain agreed on Dec. 8 to buy a controlling stake in
Sika from the Burkard-Schenker family which, via a dual
shareholder structure, has 52.4 percent of the voting rights but
only 16.1 percent of the share capital.
The deal would give Saint-Gobain control of Sika without
buying it outright. The board rebelled immediately against the
sale, citing a legal opinion that the extra voting rights should
fall to just 5 percent in the event of a planned sale. It is
using this argument to deny the Burkard-Schenker family the
extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) it has demanded, and at
which it would vote in a new, more compliant board.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; editing by Blaise Robinson)