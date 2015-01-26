MOVES-UBS hires Hersch for loan trading
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.
ZURICH Jan 26 The family which controls Sika on Monday slammed an attempt by the company's management to curb its voting rights, as part of a bid to derail a sale of the Swiss chemicals company to French building materials company Saint-Gobain.
The move represents an escalation of a messy, public saga pitting Sika's controlling shareholder, the Burkard-Schenker family, against management and several board members not affiliated with the family.
"The request of Sika's board to limit the voting rights of the family through Schenkeer-Winkler Holding to 5 percent is illegal," the family holding said in a statement, echoing a similar condemnation by Saint Gobain. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
ZURICH, March 23 Switzerland's top court has dismissed a whistleblower's lawsuit against private bank Julius Baer and employees, in which the whistleblower claimed damages to his reputation and finances, the latest twist in a decade-long saga.