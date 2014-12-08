* Saint-Gobain offers $2.8 bln for Burkard family's stake
* Sika board, management reject change of control
* Deal, if cleared, to close in second half of 2015
By Natalie Huet and Oliver Hirt
PARIS/ZURICH, Dec 8 Saint-Gobain's
2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.8 billion) takeover of rival Sika
risks being a messy affair after executives at the
Swiss chemicals firm said they will quit if the sale goes
through.
The Swiss family that owns a controlling stake in Sika put
it up for auction in a confidential process, won by the French
building materials company with an offer at 80 percent above
Friday's closing share price.
Sika's board and management were informed of the sale on
Friday and Saint-Gobain started discussions with Sika at the
weekend. By Sunday night, Sika executives had concluded they did
not want to be taken over by the French firm and would resign.
The prospect of an acrimonious handover sent Sika shares
sliding as much as 20 percent on Monday, wiping 2 billion francs
of its market value, while Saint-Gobain's fell nearly 6 percent.
Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said
its purchase of 52.4 percent of the Sika voting rights from the
Burkard-Schenker family was "absolutely irrevocable", and the
deal would close in the second half of 2015 at the latest.
The Saint-Gobain chief said he was surprised by Sika's
reaction, saying the French firm had held constructive
discussions on Saturday and planned to retain Sika's management
team after the takeover.
Sika's Chairman Paul Johann Haelg made it clear at a news
conference in Zurich on Monday that the company's executives
were not on board: "This transaction is not in the interest of
Sika and its public shareholders."
Sika said in a statement that all non-family board members
and the entire company's management will resign when and if the
transaction goes through.
A problem for Sika shareholders is that the Burkard-Schenker
family's majority voting rights come with only 16.1 percent of
the shares. Saint-Gobain, however, will be able to incorporate
Sika onto its accounts without buying any of the other 85.9
percent of the shares.
"This is a disaster for the public shareholders, among them
pension funds," said Gregor Greber, chairman of Zurich-based
shareholder advisory group ZRating.
Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest supplier of building
materials, said it hoped the deal would generate 100 million
euros ($120 million) in annual cost savings from 2017, 180
million from 2019, and create value by the fourth year.
Sika, the world's leading supplier of construction
chemicals, said it could not see the industrial logic for the
deal and disputed Saint-Gobain's cost savings estimates.
To stay independent, Sika would have to find a "white
knight" bidder to top Saint-Gobain's offer to the
Burkard-Schenker family, said Bank Vontobel analyst Christian
Arnold.
