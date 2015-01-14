ZURICH Jan 14 Sika said on Wednesday
that prominent mutual funds were backing management's efforts to
thwart a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.7 billion) takeover by
French building materials company Saint-Gobain.
The move is the latest chapter in a messy, public saga
pitting the Swiss chemical firm's controlling shareholder, the
Burkard-Schenker family, against Sika management and several
board members not affiliated with the family.
On Wednesday, Sika published a letter of support on its
website signed by investment firms Threadneedle Investments,
Fidelity Worldwide Investment, and two vehicles attached to U.S.
technology billionaire Bill Gates, which hold 4.62 percent of
the voting rights in the Swiss company.
"If the transaction were to go ahead as planned it would
result in significant and enduring harm to the interests of the
majority of the company's shareholders," the investors wrote.
Sika's management and the rebelling board members can
complicate the sale to Saint-Gobain but ultimately not block it
because of the company's dual-share structure, which grants the
Burkard-Schenker control of the firm without having a majority
of shares.
The letter represents the first sign of international
investor support for Sika's management, which until now has been
backed by shareholder advisory firms in Switzerland.
On Tuesday, Sika posted a 13 percent rise in full-year
sales, and said earnings before interest and tax would top 600
million francs. It also flagged an "above average" increase in
net profit when it reports full earnings on Feb. 27.
A spokesman for the Burkard-Schenkers, who are going to
court to push the deal through while also seeking to oust
several board members fighting the sale of their holding to the
French group, was not immediately available for comment.
A spokesman for Saint-Gobain declined to comment.
