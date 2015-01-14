ZURICH Jan 14 Sika said on Wednesday that prominent mutual funds were backing management's efforts to thwart a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.7 billion) takeover by French building materials company Saint-Gobain.

The move is the latest chapter in a messy, public saga pitting the Swiss chemical firm's controlling shareholder, the Burkard-Schenker family, against Sika management and several board members not affiliated with the family.

On Wednesday, Sika published a letter of support on its website signed by investment firms Threadneedle Investments, Fidelity Worldwide Investment, and two vehicles attached to U.S. technology billionaire Bill Gates, which hold 4.62 percent of the voting rights in the Swiss company.

"If the transaction were to go ahead as planned it would result in significant and enduring harm to the interests of the majority of the company's shareholders," the investors wrote.

Sika's management and the rebelling board members can complicate the sale to Saint-Gobain but ultimately not block it because of the company's dual-share structure, which grants the Burkard-Schenker control of the firm without having a majority of shares.

The letter represents the first sign of international investor support for Sika's management, which until now has been backed by shareholder advisory firms in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, Sika posted a 13 percent rise in full-year sales, and said earnings before interest and tax would top 600 million francs. It also flagged an "above average" increase in net profit when it reports full earnings on Feb. 27.

A spokesman for the Burkard-Schenkers, who are going to court to push the deal through while also seeking to oust several board members fighting the sale of their holding to the French group, was not immediately available for comment.

A spokesman for Saint-Gobain declined to comment. ($1 = 1.0227 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Keith Weir)