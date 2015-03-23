PARIS, March 23 Shares in Sika leapt on
Monday after the Swiss chemicals firm said it had won a key
court ruling in its battle to fend off a back-door takeover by
Saint-Gobain of France.
Saint-Gobain said the ruling by the Court of Zug did not
change the fundamentals of the case.
Sika shares were up 6 percent at 1107 GMT and Saint-Gobain's
were down 1.4 percent.
The French building materials group has agreed to buy from
the Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries
52.4 percent of the Swiss company's voting rights, enough for
control and, at 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion), a far
cheaper option than buying the whole company.
Despite its majority vote, the Burkard-Schenker family has
only three board representatives out of nine; a shortfall that
has allowed the others to fight the deal.
The rest of the board wants to strip the family of its
voting rights, and the family went to court to have them voting
rights maintained so that it can force a shareholder meeting.
"In the proceedings regarding the restriction of voting
rights, the Court of Zug has denied all requests of
Schenker-Winkler Holding AG, (SWH)" Sika said in a statement
referring to the holding company of the family, which could not
immediately be reached for comment.
A Saint-Gobain spokeswoman said the ruling "is not about the
fundamentals of the case, notably the legality of the Sika
board's move to reduce the voting rights of SWH."
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Gilles Guillaume in Paris and
Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Blaise Robinson)