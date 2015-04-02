* Saint-Gobain aims to buy Sika stake with majority voting
rights
* Takeover board says no obligation to bid for all shares
* Investors to lodge appeal with FINMA
* Sika shares down 1.2 pct at 0746 GMT
(Updates shares, adds detail, Saint Gobain comment)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, April 2 Saint-Gobain's
attempted takeover of Switzerland's Sika took another
twist on Thursday as two investors said they will appeal a
ruling stipulating that the French building materials company is
not required to make an offer for all of Sika's shares.
The French group agreed in December to buy from the
Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4
percent of Sika's voting rights -- enough for control and, at
2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.86 billion), a far cheaper option
than buying the whole company.
Sika's management and many shareholders have objected to the
move, arguing that Saint-Gobain is abusing the company's bylaws
and that the extra voting rights are not transferable.
Switzerland's takeover board on Wednesday dismissed an
objection from Sika investors Cascade Investment and the Bill
and Melinda Gates Foundation, ruling that an "opting out" clause
was applicable to Saint-Gobain's offer.
The clause in the Swiss company's bylaws allows Saint-Gobain
to avoid rules that would normally oblige it to make an offer
for all of the shares.
The two investors said on Thursday that they would lodge an
appeal against the takeover board's decision with Swiss
financial regulator FINMA.
Sika said last month that the two investors jointly held 3
percent of Sika's voting rights.
SHARES DIP
Saint-Gobain had no immediate comment on the investors' plan
to appeal.
Shares in Sika opened 2.8 pct lower. At 0746 GMT the shares
were down 1.2 percent.
Last month the takeover board declared the opt-out clause
valid but declined to rule on whether it can be used to take
control without a full bid.
Another issue in the proposed takeover is a decision by the
Sika board in January to reduce the Burkard-Schenker family's
voting rights.
Sika's board argued that the company's articles of
association state that a registered shareholder should not hold
a stake larger than 5 percent.
The Burkard-Schenkers and their SchenkerWinkler Holding
(SWH) vehicle had been exempt from this rule because of the
family's close association with the company over more than a
century and because it had pledged to protect the business from
takeovers.
SWH said at the time that it considered the move illegal. In
March a Swiss court denied a request by SWH to lift the
limitation of its voting rights.
($1 = 0.9621 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by
David Goodman)