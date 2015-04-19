ZURICH, April 19 Sika's board of
directors wants to buy out the company's major shareholder to
try to stop a takeover of the Swiss chemicals business by
France's Saint-Gobain, SonntagsZeitung newspaper
reported, citing two unnamed sources.
The French group agreed in December to buy from the
Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4
percent of Sika's voting rights - enough for control and, at
2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.89 billion), a far cheaper option
than buying the whole company.
However, opposition from the Sika's management and many
board members has obstructed the deal, and a lengthy court and
regulatory battle for control of the Swiss chemicals firm now
looms.
At Sika's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Chairman
Paul Haelg said the board had prepared an alternative to the
Saint-Gobain deal.
The alternative involves buying all the shares held by
Schenker-Winkler Holding (SWH), a vehicle of the
Burkard-Schenker family, for 2.25 billion francs, 500 million
francs less than Saint-Gobain's offer, SonntagsZeitung reported,
citing two "well-informed" sources.
Representatives of Sika were not immediately available
outside office hours to comment on or verify the report.
A spokesman for SWH said in an emailed statement that the
investment vehicle was not aware of any proposal and that any
arrangement in which Saint-Gobain was not part of the solution
would be unacceptable for the Burkard family.
Another alternative arrangement, in which the controlling
family would retain a part of their stake for the time being to
profit from any rise in value of the shares, could be adopted to
compensate for the 500 million franc shortfall in the board's
offer, the Swiss newspaper said.
($1 = 0.9517 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Goodman)