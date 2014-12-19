ZURICH Dec 19 Saint-Gobain is not
prepared to combine its mortar business with that of takeover
target Sika, the head of the French building materials
group said in a newspaper on Friday, despite a walkout threat by
the Swiss company's management.
The family that owns a controlling stake in chemicals
business Sika has agreed to sell its shares to Saint-Gobain, but
Sika's board and management have said they will quit if the sale
goes through in its current form.
Sika's management laid out its opposition to the deal on
Wednesday and outlined several alternatives in a presentation on
the company's website, including the integration of both
companies' mortar operations.
Asked if such an arrangement was possible, Saint-Gobain
Chief Executive and Chairman Pierre-Andre de Chalendar told
Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft: "No, we will not do
that, it is not necessary to utilise the synergies."
Sika management has argued that such a move would lead to
savings of 150 million euros ($183.44 million).
A Saint-Gobain representative confirmed de Chalendar's
comments.
In a separate interview with the paper, Sika CEO Jan Jenisch
said that management remains open to constructive discussions
with Saint-Gobain.
If the deal does go through, de Chalendar said that Sika
would retain some independence. "We're not targeting a full
integration (of Sika)," he was quoted as saying.
($1 = 0.8177 euros)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Additional
reporting by Natalie Huet in Paris; Editing by David Goodman)