PARIS, April 7 French building materials company
Saint-Gobain said it has extended an agreement with
the Burkard-Schenker family that would see it take control of
Switzerland's Sika in order to give it time to complete
the deal in the face of opposition.
The French group agreed in December to buy from the
Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4
percent of Sika's voting rights, enough for control and a far
cheaper option than buying the whole company.
The Swiss chemicals firm's management and many shareholders
have objected to the move, arguing that Saint-Gobain is abusing
the company's bylaws and that the extra voting rights are not
transferable.
"Saint-Gobain is determined to go through with this
transaction and is engaged in a long-term strategy," a
spokeswoman for the group said. "We can be patient if we need
to."
The French company said the agreement with the family
relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding,
which holds a controlling stake in Sika, had now been extended
by at least six months until June 30, 2016, with an option to
extend it further.
