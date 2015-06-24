ZURICH, June 24 Swiss construction chemicals group SIKA is sticking to its guidance for 2015 results, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said at an investor presentation on Wednesday.

"We can confirm the outlook for 2015," he said. It has said it expects sales to grow 6-8 percent at constant exchange rate and a slight improvement on margins.

The meeting came amid an attempted 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.96 billion) takeover of Sika by Saint-Gobain. The deal is backed by Switzerland's wealthy Burkard-Schenker family, the pivotal Sika shareholder, but opposed by the Swiss firm's management and many board members. ($1 = 0.9306 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields)