BRIEF-Whole Foods Market enters into a change of control agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.
Switzerland-based Sika said net profit rose to 566.6 million francs, beating a forecast of 558 million francs in a Reuters poll.
The company, which had already previously reported a 5.6 percent rise in revenue in local currencies to 5.75 billion francs, said it plans to increase sales by 6 to 8 percent to an initial figure of 6 billion francs in 2017. (Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash, the retailer's fourth e-commerce acquisition in less than a year.
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing