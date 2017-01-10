Fresnillo forecasts higher silver production in 2017
Jan 25 Fresnillo Plc forecast higher silver production in 2017, after reporting record high 2016 production.
ZURICH Jan 10 Sika AG said it expects to boost sales by 6-8 percent this year, with operating profit growing even faster, as the adhesives maker opens six to eight new factories and three to four new national subsidiaries.
The Swiss company said sales in local currencies rose 5.6 percent to 5.75 billion francs ($5.68 billion) in 2016, slightly below analyst expectations of 5.79 billion francs.
Though it did not release profit figures, Sika said in a statement on Tuesday it expects an operating profit of 780 million francs to 800 million francs for last year.
Sika has been growing revenue through factory openings and takeovers despite being locked in a bitter clinch with members of the company's founding family over their plans to sell a controlling stake to France's Saint Gobain.
Sales growth in North America was fastest, at 7.8 percent in local currencies, Sika said. ($1 = 1.0123 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Jan 25 Chilean mining firm Antofagasta stuck by its 2017 copper production target on Wednesday, after higher output at its Centinela mine and additional copper from two new operations drove up its 2016 production.
* Sees 54.8 trln won 2017 revenue; slight rise in global demand