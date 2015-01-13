BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel becomes global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group
* Becomes global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group Source text - http://bit.ly/2obbw08 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 13Sika AG :
* Sales for full-year 2014 rose by 13.0 percent to 5.57 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion)
* Above-average increase in net profit expected for business year 2014
* FY operating result EBIT is expected to exceed 600 million Swiss francs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0141 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Becomes global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group Source text - http://bit.ly/2obbw08 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, March 29 The founding family of Swiss construction chemical maker Sika will ask shareholders to reject the board's proposal to raise the dividend, intensifying a takeover battle involving France's Saint-Gobain .