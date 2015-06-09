June 9 United Technologies Corp's board of directors is scheduled to meet later this week to review options for its $8 billion Sikorsky aircraft business after receiving offers for it, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UTC is considering two potential tax-efficient transactions for Sikorsky: either a spin-off or a combination with peer Textron Inc, which submitted an offer for Sikorsky earlier this month, the people said.

The merger between Textron and Sikorsky could be structured as a Reverse Morris Trust (RMT), a transaction that allows a parent company to sell its subsidiary while avoiding a hefty tax bill.

Alternatively, UTC may decide to sell Sikorsky outright to another company. Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co are among those that have expressed interest in a potential deal, according to the sources.

UTC is carrying out extensive due diligence on the offers it received for Sikorsky and is unlikely to have made a decision by the time it meets with analysts at the Paris Air Show next week, some of the sources said.

UTC is contemplating a tax-free spin-off of Sikorsky or an RMT with Textron because any takeover offers by suitors would need to surmount a steep $3 billion tax bill associated with an outright sale of Sikorsky.

A tax-free spin-off of Sikorsky remains the most likely outcome given UTC's limited appetite to become an investor in Textron and the success that other defense companies, such as Northrop Grumman Corp and ITT Corp, have had with spinning off non-core units, one of the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. UTC, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Textron declined to comment.

Textron, the maker of Bell helicopters, Cessna aircraft and E-Z-GO golf cars, conducted a strategic review in 2012 which examined spinning off parts of its aerospace and defense conglomerate, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters at the time. It may have to sell some assets to make an RMT with Sikorsky work.

Sikorsky last week said it would cut 1,400 jobs over the next 12 months and consolidate facilities due to a drop in production volumes and lower investment in offshore oil projects.

United Technologies also shook up Sikorsky's management in April, naming Robert Leduc to succeed Mick Maurer as the company's president.

Airbus Group SE is "watching with interest" to see whether UTC sells Sikorsky, the head of Airbus' U.S. division said earlier this week. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, D.C. and Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)