WASHINGTON, July 20 Lockheed Chief Executive
Marillyn Hewson said the acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft from
United Technologies Corp offered significant
opportunities for future growth, and Sikorsky's commercial
business was expected to recover and add value in coming years
despite current pressures caused by low oil prices.
"We believe these current pressures enabled us to make this
acquisition at a low point in the economic cycle," Hewson told
analysts on a second quarter earnings call. "All of these
elements indicate significant opportunities for growth in the
future, and value creation potential."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)