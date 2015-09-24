WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Lockheed Martin Corp on Thursday said U.S. authorities had approved its $9 billion takeover of Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp .

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said authorities in Japan and South Korea had also approved the deal, but it was still waiting for other regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alden Bentley)