WASHINGTON Nov 3 Lockheed Martin Corp
said it expects to close its $9 billion acquisition of Sikorsky
Aircraft from United Technologies Corp on Friday, now
that it has received final regulatory approval from China.
"With this final regulatory approval, we are one step closer
to completing this historic acquisition," said Lockheed Chief
Executive Marillyn Hewson.
United Tech told a Goldman Sachs investors' conference
earlier on Tuesday that the Chinese approval had been received,
and the deal should close by the end of the week.
Lockheed announced its planned acquisition of Black Hawk
helicopter maker Sikorsky in July.
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said the
sale would be a win for Sikorsky employees and U.S. troops who
relied on the company's helicopters.
Lockheed shares closed $1.69 or 0.77 percent lower at
$218.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. United Tech's shares
closed $0.61 or 0.61 percent higher at $100.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Phil
Berlowitz)