WASHINGTON, July 20 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Monday said Pentagon officials planned a detailed review of
the company's bid to acquire Sikorsky Aircraft, the helicopter
unit of United Technologies Corp, but it did not expect
major obstacles.
Lockheed Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said the deal would
not reduce the number of competitors in the helicopter sector,
and a strategic review aimed at selling or spinning off $6
billion of the company's services and IT businesses would help
streamline a crowded sector.
Carrying out both actions at the same time also meant
Lockheed's overall size would not grow substantially, she said.
"Between those two elements, it is very positive," Hewson told
analysts on an earnings call.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)