WASHINGTON, July 20 Lockheed Martin Corp on Monday said Pentagon officials planned a detailed review of the company's bid to acquire Sikorsky Aircraft, the helicopter unit of United Technologies Corp, but it did not expect major obstacles.

Lockheed Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said the deal would not reduce the number of competitors in the helicopter sector, and a strategic review aimed at selling or spinning off $6 billion of the company's services and IT businesses would help streamline a crowded sector.

Carrying out both actions at the same time also meant Lockheed's overall size would not grow substantially, she said. "Between those two elements, it is very positive," Hewson told analysts on an earnings call.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)