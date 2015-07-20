July 20 Now that United Technologies Corp
Chief Executive Greg Hayes has closed a deal to sell the
conglomerate's Sikorsky helicopter unit, he may become an
acquirer in his own right.
United Tech shares slipped 0.7 percent on Monday after news
of the $9 billion sale to Lockheed Martin Inc became
official.
Even though analysts applauded the price, investors may have
already incorporated the benefits from splitting off the
lower-margin business, a move United Tech had been signaling for
months.
Also, United Tech, which reports earnings on Tuesday, will
lose Sikorsky's profit contribution, estimated by Sterne Agee
CRT at 6.5 percent of overall operating earnings this year.
It plans to offset that decline by using the deal's proceeds
to repurchase shares, thus bolstering earnings per share. It has
authorized a buyback of some $8 billion.
But Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold said he believes that
if the right acquisition comes along, United Tech could divert
those funds from the buyback allocation.
"There's an asterisk on it," Arnold said.
Hayes, who became CEO in November, has consistently said he
wants to make acquisitions to boost the conglomerate's
prospects. Without Sikorsky, United Tech is squarely focused in
two areas: jet engines and other commercial aerospace systems
and components; and elevators, climate control units and
security systems for commercial buildings.
Hayes has said he prefers large deals but that his ambitions
have been undercut by high prices of potential targets.
Even if United Tech uses the Sikorsky proceeds on buybacks,
"they still have balance sheet flexibility to pursue
acquisitions," said Sterne Agee CRT analyst Peter Arment.
Potential targets include electrical and lighting systems
company Hubbell Inc, Dublin-based security firm
Allegion and British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt
, Credit Suisse analysts said in a research note on
Monday.
Some analysts said United Tech was more likely to use its
cash held overseas for a foreign takeover, leaving the
the Sikorsky proceeds for buybacks.
United Tech had $5.28 billion in cash and cash equivalents
on its balance sheet as of March 31, according to its most
recent such disclosure. More than 97 percent of its cash was
held by foreign subsidiaries as of that date, the filing said.
"If you think about markets starting to get better, Europe
is one of those and that's where an awful lot of that cash is,"
said Scott Lawson, vice president of investment management firm
Westwood Holdings Group.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)