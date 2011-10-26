* Q3 adj EPS $1.14 vs est $1.11

Oct 26 Silgan Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by higher margins at its metal containers business, as the consumer goods packager passed on higher metal costs to customers.

For the third quarter, net income rose to $78.8 million, or $1.12 a share, from $65.2 million, or 84 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 a share.

Operating margin increased to 14 percent from 13.8 percent at the metal containers business, while margins fell at Silgan's closures business and plastic containers business.

Sales rose 15 percent to $1.14 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.11 a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at $37.13 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

They have gained 4 percent in value since August 8, when the company announced a share repurchase program. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)